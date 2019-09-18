Cement Industry in a weak spot; Credit Suisse initiates underperform rating on UltraTech

Cement companies enjoyed strong earnings growth in April-June period, largely backed by the price hike taken during the quarter but the situation is likely to be completely different for coming months.

The key reason behind is the ongoing slowdown, which is expected to hit overall demand for cement and, as a result, earnings are likely to be impacted, experts feel.

"As demand stays weak, price discipline may be tough to sustain and thus earnings could come under pressure. We initiate with 10-12 percent lower estimates versus the street," said Credit Suisse which initiated a coverage on UltraTech Cement with underperform rating and the target price of Rs 3,400, implying 15.7 percent potential downside.

The global brokerage also initiated coverage on ACC (neutral call, target Rs 1,500) and Ambuja Cements (neutral call, target Rs 195) with a cautious view based on potential for continued weakness in demand scenario in the near-term versus expectations.

"UltraTech trades at 25x P/E, 13.5x EV/EBITDA on FY21E basis. It remains one of the most expensive cement stocks on EV/EBITDA basis, much ahead of stocks like Semen Indonesia and Siam Cement, etc., in the region. ACC and Ambuja valuations (adjusted for ACC contribution to its valuations) also trade in line with history, but absolute valuations at 20x P/E and 10x EV/EBITDA and $100 EV/ton CY20E are much more reasonable and may not have incremental downside from current levels," it explained.

According to the research firm, the overall demand growth is likely to be weak as several underlying drivers seem to be losing momentum, such as (1) rural demand—weak rural income growth and peaking of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana—Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, (2) infrastructure—slowing spend growth, (3) urban housing—still in inventory correction mode, and (4) industrial investment, which has again lost momentum in the past nine months.

Hence, the trend of EPS cuts may continue, it feels.

Overall capacity utilisation touched 70 percent in FY19 though the key regions of south/north are still below 50 percent/60 percent. Industry return on equity (RoE)/return on capital employed (RoCE) is barely in double-digits. Ten-year price CAGR was just 2.7 percent until 2018.

The sector took a large price hike of Rs 50-70 per bag (15-20 percent) in February-March 2019 in the face of weak demand and low capacity utilisation. This helped the sector report strong profitability in Q1FY20.

The brokerage said the Indian cement sector had suffered from slow demand growth during FY12-17. The weak demand affected capacity utilisation and capacity utilisation dropped from 90 percent plus levels to about 62-63 percent in the recent bottom, it added.

After a brief spurt in FY18 and FY19, the demand seems to have weakened again and was negative in Q1FY20, it said, adding feedback from companies that suggests that similar trends had sustained and demand might be negative in first half of FY20 to the extent of 3-4 percent.

"We build 4-5 percent price growth and 0 percent demand growth in this financial year 2019-20," Credit Suisse said.

The brokerage feels strong capacity addition catalysed by the FY05-12 upcycle is yet to be fully absorbed. In spite of the low capacity utilisation, the capacity addition has continued. It envisaged continuing capacity addition of about 15 million tonne per annum.

However, the upside to the demand estimates is likely to originate from (1) stronger government action on affordable housing and large incremental spending in emerging areas like water supply and sanitation, (2) infrastructure spend growth, (3) revival of private sector investment in infrastructure, (4) stronger private investment cycle with lower interest rates and (5) the end of inventory correction phase in the urban real estate segment on improved affordability.