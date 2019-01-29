App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat share prices slip after a drop in Q3 profit

Ceat's profit for the December quarter fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 52.24 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Ceat slipped over 1 percent after reporting weak results for the quarter ended December 31, 2018.

The stock fell as much as 5.9 percent on the BSE before recovering as rising as much as 0.25 percent.

The tyre manufacturer's profit for the December quarter fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 52.24 crore.

Total income rose to Rs 1,717.95 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 1,580.78 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Citi has maintained its Buy rating on Ceat but has cut the stock's target price to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,600.

At 0928 hours, Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,137.75 on the BSE, down 1.23 percent.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 09:53 am

