Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ceat reports sharp rise in Q1 net profit to Rs 72 crore; stock soars 10%

The company’s revenues rose 17 percent at Rs 1,706.3 crore against Rs 1,459.7 crore posted during last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
 
 
Tyre manufacturing major, Ceat, reported a sharp increase in its net profit for the June quarter to Rs 72 crore against Rs 1.6 crore that it reported during the same quarter last year. Reacting to the results, stocks of Ceat soared 10 percent during the day.

The company’s revenues rose 17 percent at Rs 1,706.3 crore against Rs 1,459.7 crore posted during last year.

At an operating level, the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) has risen sharply to RS 175.8 crore against Rs 54.1 crore year on year. The operating margin has also risen to 10.3 percent against 3.7 percent.

The stock has risen around 3 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it has risen 6 percent. At 14:36 hrs Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,346.20, up Rs 85.55, or 6.79 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,380.60 and an intraday low of Rs 1,258.00.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 02:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Results

