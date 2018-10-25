App
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

CEAT Q2 net profit falls 13% to Rs 63 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.99 crore in the year-ago period, CEAT said in a filing to BSE.

Tyre major CEAT reported 13.57 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 63.08 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 72.99 crore in the year-ago period, CEAT said in a filing to BSE.

Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,757.88 crore for the quarter under review. It was Rs 1,529.48 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of CEAT settled at Rs 1,019 per scrip on BSE, down 2.69 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 06:06 pm

