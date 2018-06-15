Ceat gains 1%; Edelweiss maintains buy, EPS to grow at CAGR of 31%

Share price of Ceat rose 1 percent intraday Friday as foreign research house Edelweiss and Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on the stock.

Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1,649 as they like company's unwavering and granular focus on branding.

The research house estimate EPS will grow at a CAGR of 31% over FY18–20E and the stock should trade in the 12–15x PE band depending on product mix, capex cycle and rubber prices.

Deutsche Bank has maintained buy rating on Ceat but cut the price target to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,950.

As per Deutsche Bank the company is investing in capacities to drive market share in truck and car segments.

Meanwhile, the company expects an average cost to increase 3-4 percent on a sequential basis, starting from July.

The near term cash flows to be under pressure as company is entering high-capex phase, while the preferred picks within tyre sector are Apollo Tyres and MRF.

Also Read - Ceat to invest Rs 3,500-4,000 cr in capex to increase production capacity by 50%

Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on stock with a target of Rs 2,000.

Management expects a revenue to compound at 12–17 percent over the next five years. Capex to peak in FY20E, to be funded through accruals and debt, said Macquarie.

It expect operating margins to improve over the fiscal 2018-2021.

Macquarie expect earnings per share to compound at 26 percent over the fiscal 2018-2021, led by the sales volume compounding at 12 percent.

At 11:45 hrs Ceat was quoting at Rs 1,345, up Rs 0.35, or 0.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil