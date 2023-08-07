CDSL net income inches up 4% to Rs 92 crore in April-June

Central Depository Services (CDSL), which is the only publicly traded depository in Asia, on August 7 reported a marginal 4 per cent on-year growth in net income at Rs 92 crore in the April-June quarter. Total income of the city-based company, which was also the first in the category to go public, rose 8 per cent on-year to Rs 170 crore during the reporting quarter.
On a consolidated basis, income rose 19 per cent to Rs 174 crore, fetching it a net income of Rs 74 crore, which was more than 28 per cent over the trailing 12 months period, the company said in a statement. The 25-year-old company became the first depository to register over 9 crore demat accounts in July 2023, up from 8.82 crore at end June — an addition of around 52 lakh accounts in Q1, said Nehal Vora, managing director and chief executive.
CDSL along with its subsidiaries provides a host of services to the financial intermediaries and markets, which include CDSL Ventures offering KYC registration for share registration and transfer; CDSL Insurance Repository; and CDSL Commodity Repository.
