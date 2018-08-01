Cautious on market due to high valuations, bank NPAs seem to have bottomed out: Ambit's Pramod Gubbi

It's been a tough fight between bulls and bears on the Dalal Street this week.

The Nifty is now marching towards 10,400-mark as on Wednesday it touched an intraday record high of 11,390.55, though rate-sensitive stocks looked cautious ahead of monetary police committee's rate decision due later in the day.

After such a spectacular rally, Pramod Gubbi of Ambit capital is cautious on the market as valuations are high and is finding it difficult to buy stocks at current level, and given the macro headwinds in India and globally.

He sees mid-single-digit market return in 2018 as lot of things are already priced in. "Unless there is broader recovery in economy and corporate earnings, especially banks, interest rate sensitive companies, I don't think there would be double digit market return."

Gubbi said, on the ground, economy growth is picking up especially after disruptions due to GST and demonetisation. "Even corporate profitability has been showing recovery, though inflation is most talked."

Consumption

Consumption space has seen improvement, he feels. "We see sustained recovery in topline and bottomline after looking at agenda of the government over 12 months (before general elections 2019). So, the recovery in discretionary and staples segments would be buoyant."

Two-wheeler

Gubbi said two-wheeler story has been moving towards premiumisation, companies have been upgrading their high-end products. "Hence, bikes and scooters will be the main story, which will lift enough volumes and realisation."

In case of Eicher Motors, the monthly sales growth may drop to around 20 percent and may not sustain around 25-30 percent.

Corpoate banks

Stability in non-performing assets (NPA), though provisioning has increased, is clearly a positive sign for corporate lenders, he said. "But we need to watch out for further deterioration."

Gubbi believes at the current profit & loss level, NPA seems to have bottomed out as slippages in Q1FY19 are far lower compared to previous quarter.

Technology

The Nifty IT index rallied 25 percent, so far, in 2018. "Hence, due to high valuations, we may not put more money in IT stocks like we used to invest 12 months ago, but money can still be made in the sector as orders received by these companies should add to their P&L over next 12 months."