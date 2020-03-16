Catch the fear! These 60 BSE 500 stocks have risen over 1,000% since 2008 lower circuit

Friday the 13th, 2020 could turn out to be a dream opportunity for those who went shopping for blue-chip names, especially went D-Street was locked in lower circuit for the first time in 12 years.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that 209 stocks in the S&P BSE 500 index have risen more than 100 percent since January 22, 2008, when the Sensex and the Nifty hit the lower circuit. Sixty of these have delivered more than 1,000 percent returns.

Stocks that rallied more than 1,000 percent include Nestle India, NIIT Technologies, VIP Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Avanti Feeds, Ajanta Pharma, Relaxo Footwear and Symphony.

D-Street has always been exposed to greed as well as fear, and it is the fear that helps long-term investors to build wealth over a period of time, say experts.

The stocks to buy might be different this time but the ideal strategy is to catch the fear and invest in quality and stay away from stocks with weak fundamentals.

“There is only one rule for investors in panic—‘Buy’. The market-wide lower freeze is the loudest signal Mr Market is giving with fear at its peak. No one is buying and therefore it is the signal of the decade to buy,” Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities, said.

“We think such panic bottoms are a great opportunity to buy quality stocks. Near-term bounces will keep on happening but eventually, volatility will subside and markets will give opportunities to ‘accumulate’. For investors, this is a buy-on-dips opportunity,” he said.

Mehta added that given the recent correction, one should plan to invest in resilient businesses with predictable earnings and massive perceived earnings growth like Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS, Dabur, Bajaj Finance, Titan and HUL, which would possibly turn out as wealth creators for the next decade or the next bull run.