you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 08, 2019 10:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Catalyst Trusteeship sells 86 lakh shares of Zee, Ganesh Trading buys stake in Neogen

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Catalyst Trusteeship sold 86 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as per bulk deals data available on National Stock Exchange on May 8.

Zee shares fell nearly 10 percent on May 8 amid rumours of pledged shares sale even as the company dismissed any such development. Catalyst Trusteeship sold the stake at a price of Rs 342.33 per share.

Neogen Chemicals had a strong debut on Wednesday, closing 23 percent higher over the issue price. Ganesh Trading Investment bought 1.25 lakh shares of the company at Rs 253.4 per share.

Larsen & Toubro purchased 37,53,358 shares of Mindtree at Rs 979.96 per share while Rekha N Shah sold 26,84,246 shares at Rs 980 per share.

Image1008052019

First Published on May 8, 2019 10:14 pm

tags #Market Edge #Neogen Chemicals #Zee Entertainment Enterprises

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

