Catalyst Trusteeship sells 86 lakh shares of Zee, Ganesh Trading buys stake in Neogen

Catalyst Trusteeship sold 86 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, as per bulk deals data available on National Stock Exchange on May 8.

Zee shares fell nearly 10 percent on May 8 amid rumours of pledged shares sale even as the company dismissed any such development. Catalyst Trusteeship sold the stake at a price of Rs 342.33 per share.

Neogen Chemicals had a strong debut on Wednesday, closing 23 percent higher over the issue price. Ganesh Trading Investment bought 1.25 lakh shares of the company at Rs 253.4 per share.