MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 800/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Trade | A likely breakout trade in Clean Science and Tech

Clean Science and Tech is at a minor resistance at 2485 and can be bought above it

Moneycontrol Contributor
December 23, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST
Cash Trade | A likely breakout trade in Clean Science and Tech

Clean Science & Technology | Plutus Wealth Management LLP acquired 5.75 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 1,518.42 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Is the volume surge in ETFs a flash in the pan?

    Dec 22, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: What value M&M Finance brings to the table, oil looking to bounce back, chart of the day, gold’s existential crisis, a year of reset for markets and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers