Cash Market | Vedanta is breaking out of a symmetrical triangle pattern

Moneycontrol Contributor

Vedanta is breaking after a volatility squeeze

Vedanta: Vedanta's mined metal production increases 14% YoY in Q1FY23. The company in its BSE filing said its alumina production in Q1FY23 at Lanjigarh refinery increased marginally YoY to 4.85 lakh tonnes, up 1% YoY due to scheduled maintenance in April 2022. The cast metal aluminium production at smelters rose by 3% YoY to 5.65 lakh tonnes. Mined metal production grew 14% YoY to 2.52 lakh tonnes on account of higher ore production across all the mines and supported by better mill recovery. Total saleable production was at 2.68,523 tonnes, lower by 7% YoY due to debottlenecking activities in blast furnace-3 and gunning of blast furnace-2. Overall power sales increased by 32% YoY to 3,577 million units.

