English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | Upward movement expected to start again in GNFC

    GNFC retested multi-year breakout level, and daily time frame is indicating a pullback

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 22, 2022 / 06:26 AM IST
    Cash Market | Upward movement expected to start again in GNFC

    GNFC | The scrip was down 22 percent in the week gone by. Quarterly net profit came in at Rs 643.18 crore in March 2022 up 107.12% from Rs. 310.53 crore in March 2021. EBITDA was reported at Rs 946.52 crore in March 2022 up 82.17% from Rs. 519.59 crore in March 2021. Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com feels that traders with exiting long positions can continue to hold with a stop-loss placed below the swing low of Rs 750, but fresh buying is not recommended here as the risk reward ratio is not favourable. The immediate supports for the stock are placed around Rs 777 and Rs 752 while resistances are seen around Rs 870 and Rs 900, he said.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is driving gains in Indian equities?

      Jun 21, 2022 / 06:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: US recession fears, Economic Recovery Tracker, stock picks in construction sector, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers