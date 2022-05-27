Cash Market | TVS Motors breaks out of an inverse Head and Shoulders pattern











Price has already shown a breakout from the neckline and hence we have a confirmed buy signal

Hindware (Somany) Home Innovation consolidated net profit jumps 81 percent YoY. Hindware (Somany) Home Innovation consolidated net profit jumps 81 percent YoY to Rs 40.28 crore for the March ending quarter primarily aided by lower tax and decline in inventory costs. The revenue for the reported period improved by 11.8 percent on year to Rs 685.6 crore.

