Cash Market | TVS Motor looks good for short and medium term











TVS Motor is retesting its breakout

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 1,038 | The stock jumped over 5 percent as analysts at Jefferies have stated that they see a 57 percent upside to the stock. They cited improving profitability profile, buoyancy in the auto category, better product portfolio and the auto major’s increasing market share in the electric-vehicle segment as reasons. They see TVS Motors’ earnings almost triple over FY22-25 and find the valuation — 21x/17x FY24/FY25 — attractive, given that the last 10-year average is 25x FY24. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,550 based on 30x September 2024, in a January 24 report. The analysts noted that TVS Motor recorded an all-time high EBITDA per vehicle at Rs 7,493, which was a 5 percent sequential and 16 percent annual increase. They said this reflects TVS’ improving franchise.

