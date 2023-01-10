Cash Market | The uptrend in oil may benefit Reliance











Reliance has broken out of the sloping trendline

Reliance Industries: Indian Oil Corporation selects Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Subsidiary Reliance Jio Infocomm says Indian Oil Corporation selected Reliance Jio managed network services for its retail outlets. Jio will provide SD-WAN solution that will power IOCL's retail automation and critical business processes. JioBusiness will be deploying and managing SD-WAN (software defined wide area network) for IOCL across its 7,200 retail outlets for a period of 5 years. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers