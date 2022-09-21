Cash Market | Tejas Network price is breaking out of a flag pattern











Price is in a strong trend as shown by the directional movement index in Tejas Network

Tejas Networks: Tejas Networks acquires 63% stake in Saankhya for Rs 276.24 crore. The company has acquired 60,81,946 equity shares or 62.65% stake in Saankhya at a price of Rs 454.19 per equity share. The transaction cost is Rs 276.24 crore. After the said acquisition, Saankhya has become a subsidiary of the company.

