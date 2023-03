Cash Market | RVNL bags big orders











RVNL is bucking the downtrend

RVNL | CMP: Rs 64.70 | The stock added over 2 percent after TTIPL-RVNL Consortium (Tracks & Towers Infratech Pvt. Ltd-Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd) emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for NHAI Project of six-lane greenfield Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata highway from Sonepurbigha village to junction with NH-22 (Chatra Bypass) near Chatra from km 184.700 to km 222.000 under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Mode basis.

