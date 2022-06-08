English
    Cash Market | Reliance nears all-time highs

    Reliance has held strong in a weak market and a break above 2800 will cause a continuation of trend 

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 08, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST
    Reliance Industries: CMP: Rs 2,508 | The stock fell over 4 percent on May 9. RIL on May 6 reported 22.5 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 16,203 crore, which was below expectations of Rs 17,167 crore. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's consolidated revenue from operations surged 36.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 2.1 lakh crore in line with Street's estimate. The company's board also recommended a dividend of Rs 8 per share for the financial year ended March. Goldman Sachs has kept a buy rating on Reliance Industries with a target of Rs 3,200 per share as it sees company as a unique energy transition story. Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

    Reliance has held strong in a weak market and a break above 2800 will cause a continuation of the trend towards a new all-time high. Buy above 2800 with a stop at 2750.

     

    Tags: #cash market #technical analysis
    first published: Jun 8, 2022 07:35 am
