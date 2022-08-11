Cash Market | Probability of rounding bottom breakout in Hindalco stock price











Futures data and RSI, both show strength in the Hindalco prices indicating an up move

Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 440.10 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent the firm reported a 47.8 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,119 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 2,787 crore recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue rose 40.3 percent on-year to Rs 58,018 crore, as compared to a revenue of Rs 41,358 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

