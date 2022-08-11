English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | Probability of rounding bottom breakout in Hindalco stock price

    Futures data and RSI, both show strength in the Hindalco prices indicating an up move

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    August 11, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST
    Cash Market | Probability of rounding bottom breakout in Hindalco stock price

    Hindalco Industries | CMP: Rs 440.10 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent the firm reported a 47.8 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,119 crore for the first quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 2,787 crore recorded a year ago. Consolidated revenue rose 40.3 percent on-year to Rs 58,018 crore, as compared to a revenue of Rs 41,358 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | After US, will inflation ease in India?

      Aug 11, 2022 / 03:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Nitish Kumar outfoxes BJP in Bihar, the Fed’s tightening may not be working, Nykaa may take on more gloss, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers