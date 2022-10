Cash Market | Price moving off the support area in HDFC Life











Bullish engulfing on the weekly in HDFC Life

HDFC Life Insurance Company: HDFC Life Insurance Company gets final approval of IRDAI for Exide Life Insurance merger. The company has received final approval from insurance regulator Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for the merger of Exide Life Insurance with itself. The appointed date for the scheme of amalgamation is April 1, 2022 and the scheme will be effective from end of day on October 14, 2022.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers