Cash Market | Price action shows a breakout-pullback pattern in Asian Paints











A bullish long green candle suggests accumulation in Asian Paints

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Kansai Nerolac Paints Q1 profit grows 36.5% YoY to Rs 152 crore despite increase in input cost. Revenue grows 46%. The company reported a 36.5% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 152 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 despite sharp increase in input cost, supported by operating performance and top line. Revenue grew by 46% YoY to Rs 2,051.40 crore during the same period.

