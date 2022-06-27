Cash Market | Potential of a new leg up in Adani Ports











Adani Ports is about to break out of a consolidation trend line and start a new leg up

Adani Ports | CMP: 739.9 | Adani Ports reacted positively to its monthly numbers, but lost all its gains later in trade. The company said it handled a cargo volume of 30.37 MMT (million metric tonnes) in May 2022, implying 4 percent YoY growth. Total coal volumes increased 6 percent YoY, on the back of thermal coal growth of 5 percent and coking coal by 9 percent. Despite record crude prices, volumes jumped 15 percent YoY. Key ports reflecting this volume growth are Mundra (7 percent), Dhamra (35 percent), Dahej (42 percent) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (50 percent).

