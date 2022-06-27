English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | Potential of a new leg up in Adani Ports

    Adani Ports is about to break out of a consolidation trend line and start a new leg up

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 27, 2022 / 07:48 AM IST
    Cash Market | Potential of a new leg up in Adani Ports

    Adani Ports | CMP: 739.9 | Adani Ports reacted positively to its monthly numbers, but lost all its gains later in trade. The company said it handled a cargo volume of 30.37 MMT (million metric tonnes) in May 2022, implying 4 percent YoY growth. Total coal volumes increased 6 percent YoY, on the back of thermal coal growth of 5 percent and coking coal by 9 percent. Despite record crude prices, volumes jumped 15 percent YoY. Key ports reflecting this volume growth are Mundra (7 percent), Dhamra (35 percent), Dahej (42 percent) and Kattupalli & Ennore combined (50 percent).

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Financial innovation: RBI walks a tight rope

      Jun 23, 2022 / 07:13 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Red Queen in MPC minutes, a turnaround IT story, macro clouds gather, Start-up Street and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers