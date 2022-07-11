Cash Market | Potential for a big bounce in Vedanta











Vedanta can make a strong comeback if it breaches Rs 235 levels

Vedanta: Vedanta to acquire Athena Chhattisgarh Power in FY23. The company will be undertaking acquisition of Athena Chhattisgarh Power which is a 1200MW coal-based power plant at Jhanjgir Champa district, Chhattisgarh, and is under liquidation process. The acquisition, which is estimated to be completed in FY23, will fulfill the power requirement at Vedanta aluminium business. The acquisition cost is Rs 564.67 crore.

