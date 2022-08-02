Cash Market | Medium-term outlook is good for HDFC Bank











HDFC Bank has moved out of a long consolidation range

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,348.20 | The share price ended in the red on July 18. HDFC Bank reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June, up 18.79 percent from the year ago period. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). According to Credit Suisse, the results were in line despite Rs 1,300 crore of treasury loss. The credit costs remained low at one percent, aiding healthy return on assets of 1.8 percent. Credit Suisse has raised FY23-24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by two to three percent and expects 17 percent plus return on equity (RoE).

