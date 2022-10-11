Cash Market | Mahindra CIE Auto is a multi-bagger stock in the making











A low-risk buy stock with 52 week high breakout indicates further upside move

Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 317.25 | The stock price jumped over 16 percent last week. The management of Mahindra CIE said that it is aiming to take the revenue share of India’s operations to about 60 percent from 50 percent currently. Further, the domestic passenger vehicle segment is seeing increased traction, which has prompted Mahindra CIE to add capacity across stamping, magnetics and warm forging operations. Also, the commercial vehicle segment is benefiting from a cyclical upturn, which is a plus, according to media reports.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers