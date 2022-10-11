English
    Cash Market | Mahindra CIE Auto is a multi-bagger stock in the making

    A low-risk buy stock with 52 week high breakout indicates further upside move

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    October 11, 2022 / 06:24 AM IST
    Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 317.25 | The stock price jumped over 16 percent last week. The management of Mahindra CIE said that it is aiming to take the revenue share of India’s operations to about 60 percent from 50 percent currently. Further, the domestic passenger vehicle segment is seeing increased traction, which has prompted Mahindra CIE to add capacity across stamping, magnetics and warm forging operations. Also, the commercial vehicle segment is benefiting from a cyclical upturn, which is a plus, according to media reports.

