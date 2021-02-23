English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
  
  1
Last Updated Last Updated : February 23, 2021 / 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Market | IndusInd Bank: Potential break of support band

Sell below Rs 1000 for targets of Rs 850 and stop of Rs 1050.

Moneycontrol Contributor

To view the full content of this article, you have to be a Pro:

  • Already a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber?
    Login now »
    Or
    Open in App
  • Not a Moneycontrol Pro subscriber yet?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro:

What's included:

  • Ad free experience across Platforms
  • 230+ exclusive stories per month
  • Sharpest Opinions & Actionable Insights
  • Exclusive Research & Expert Technical Analysis
  • Daily Newsletter
  • 20+ Technical Picks every week
  • Recovery Tracker
  • Exclusive webinars on varied topics
  • Weekly wrap up and much more!!!
Subscribe to PRO and get unlimited access to premium content at Rs.33/- per month. Use code SUPERPRO