Cash Market | IndusInd Bank displays relative strength in weak markets











IndusInd Bank is on the cusp of a major breakout

IndusInd Bank | The scrip added 10 percent after the bank reported a 60.5 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' expectations of Rs 1,423.5 crore. The net profit rise was helped by a 30 percent year-on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 percent growth in net interest income. The bank provided Rs 1,250.99 crore towards bad loans during the quarter, far lower than the Rs 1,779.33 crore made in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The bank’s overall loan book grew by 18 percent, which was broad-based across loan categories. The bank is also planning to launch home loans in July-September. Net interest income grew by 16 percent to Rs 4,125 crore while non-interest income showed modest growth of 12 percent to Rs 1,932 crore.

