    Cash Market | Indian Hotel bucks the market trend

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    February 02, 2023 / 06:46 AM IST
    Indian Hotels Company | CMP: Rs 325 | The stock surged 8 percent after the Tata-group hospitality firm reported an over four-fold year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 383 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. In the quarter, Indian Hotel’s revenue rose 24 percent from the year-ago period to Rs 1,744 crore. While occupancy fell from 73.3 percent in pre-COVID era to 72.1 percent, the average room rate jumped 25 percent to Rs 15,456.

