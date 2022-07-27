Cash Market | ICICI Bank showing strength in a weak market











ICICI Bank came out with good numbers

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank posts 50% growth in profit at Rs 6,905 crore for June quarter, provisions decline sharply. The country's second-largest private sector lender clocked a 50 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 6,905 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, as bad loan provisions declined sharply YoY. Net interest income increased by 20.8 percent to Rs 13,210 crore, compared to Rs 10,936 crore reported in corresponding period previous fiscal, with 21 percent growth in advances and 13 percent increase in deposits YoY. Asset quality showed improvement on sequential basis.

