Cash Market | HCL Tech breaks out of a double-bottom trend reversal pattern











A major change in trend is indicated in HCL Tech

HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 1002.55 | The share price rose 4 percent last week. IT major HCL Tech said its consolidated net profit for the September quarter increased 7.05 percent year on year to Rs 3,489 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 24,686 crore, a 19.5 percent growth. Sequentially, revenue rose 5.2 percent and profit climbed 6.27 percent. Macquarie has kept an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target of Rs 1,420. Morgan Stanley has upgraded the stock to 'overweight' from 'underweight' and raised the target price to Rs 1,100 from Rs 870.

