    Cash Market | HAL is ready to take off

    A high probability breakout trade indicates an up move in HAL

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    February 01, 2023 / 06:31 AM IST
    Cash Market | HAL is ready to take off

    Hindustan Aeronautics: Hindustan Aeronautics receives income tax refund of Rs 427 crore. The state-run defence company has received income tax refund order from the office of Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax for the assessment year 2011-12. The said order was passed allowing R&D Expenditure of Rs 595.23 crore as capital expenditure, resulting in refund of Rs 427.45 crore. The said refund includes interest of Rs 176.93 crore.

