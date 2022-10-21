Cash Market | Good strength after strong results in Canara Bank











Canara Bank has broken out of resistance and is likely to forge ahead

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 259.30 | The stock gained over 4 percent after its September quarter numbers came in ahead of analysts' expectations despite elevated provisions. The public sector lender recorded an 89.5 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 2,525 crore for the quarter ended September FY23, aided by lower tax costs and healthy net interest income. Higher other income and operating performance also supported profitability with improved asset quality.

