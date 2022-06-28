Cash Market | Formation of higher high and higher low has started in KEC International











Breakout has been retested and again prices are above the higher level of the breakout candle in KEC International

KEC International | The scrip was up 9 percent in the week gone by after the company reported multiple order wins to the exchanges. According to a release to the BSE, the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,092 crore across its various businesses. The company reportedly bagged orders for its transmission and distribution projects in India, Middle East and America. It has also secured an order for 2 * 25 kV overhead electrification related railways work in India. Further for various works for its civil and cables divisions.

