App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Market | Flag-like pattern visible in ICICI Securities

It is likely to test Rs 525 shortly and Rs 565 is the target in med term. Stops at Rs 485 can be placed for short term

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Alok Jain

isec image

ISEC has recoverd all the lost ground from the pandemic fall in March. This is because of strong business growth seen on all brokerage companies with record new account openings and likely the quarter performance will reflect that at the time of results. The stock also has created a flag like pattern and it likely to test 525 shortly and 565 is the target in med term. Stops at 485 can be placed for short term trade or at 465 for medium term trade. But above 500 only

Close
Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 11:04 am

tags #technical analysis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.