Cash Market | Flag-like pattern visible in ICICI Securities

Alok Jain

ISEC has recoverd all the lost ground from the pandemic fall in March. This is because of strong business growth seen on all brokerage companies with record new account openings and likely the quarter performance will reflect that at the time of results. The stock also has created a flag like pattern and it likely to test 525 shortly and 565 is the target in med term. Stops at 485 can be placed for short term trade or at 465 for medium term trade. But above 500 only