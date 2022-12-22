Cash Market | Escorts can be a Budget beneficiary











Escorts after strong results last qtr is likely to resume its upwards journey ahead of the budget.

Escorts Kubota said that its Agri Machinery Segment had sold 5,360 tractors in July 2022, which is lower by 18.3% as compared 6,564 tractors sold in July 2021. While domestic tractor sales declined by 22.3% to 4,704 in July 2022, tractor exports increased by 28.9% to 656 units in July 2022 over July 2021.

