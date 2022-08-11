Cash Market | Eicher Motors looks ready for long-term breakout











Eicher Motors after a strong result is likely to retest its long-term all-time high point at 3350

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 3,154.55 | The share price ended in the green on August 10. The company reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 610.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, growing by 157.5 percent on year from Rs 237 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the profit was flat against Rs 610 crore in the January-March period. The maker of iconic Royal Enfield reported a year- on-year (YoY) growth of 72 percent in its consolidated revenues at Rs 3,397 crore, up from Rs 1,974 crore. Sequentially, the revenue rose 6.4 percent from Rs 3,193 crore in the March quarter.

