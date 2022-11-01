Cash Market | Double bottom breakout in GAIL











An effective super breakout trade indicates further upside move in GAIL

GAIL India | CMP: Rs 147.10 | The scrip added over 2 percent on May 31. The state-run firm aims to step up spending on petrochemicals and the clean energy businesses even as it continues to invest in pipelines across the country, Manoj Jain, chairman and managing director, told Moneycontrol. Jain said global gas prices may continue to remain high for the next one and a half years, but hopes that GAIL’s attempt to pool expensive gas with relatively cheaper domestic gas to sell to city gas distribution companies will provide a buffer to retail customers from volatility in the global energy market.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers