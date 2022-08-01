Cash Market | DMart breaks out











DMART is gaining strength above its 4100 resistance

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,973.95 | The share price ended in the green on July 11. The D-Mart operator has clocked a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 680 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance but on a low base as the year-ago quarter had impacted by second Covid wave, while the sequential increase in profit was nearly 46 percent. Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore in quarter ended June 2022, and the growth compared to previous quarter was 14 percent.

