Cash Market | Dixon Technologies breaks out of a falling trendline











Dixon Technologies moving off support and trading above the 50 SMA

Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 3,371 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on June 22 after Morgan Stanley kept underweight on the stock and also cut target price to Rs 2,634 from Rs 2,879 per share as the growth concerns remained. It lowered earnings estimates by 2-5% over FY23-26.

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience View Plans Already a member? Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto 50% OFF What Do You Get Ad free experience Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

Sharpest Opinions Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

+ Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

Actionable Insights Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

Virtual Events Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

Newsletters Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race. View Offers Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers