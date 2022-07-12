HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Cash Market | Dixon Technologies breaks out of a falling trendline

Dixon Technologies moving off support and trading above the 50 SMA

Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 3,371 | The scrip was down over 2 percent on June 22 after Morgan Stanley kept underweight on the stock and also cut target price to Rs 2,634 from Rs 2,879 per share as the growth concerns remained. It lowered earnings estimates by 2-5% over FY23-26.

