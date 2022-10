Cash Market | Camlin Fine Sciences all set for bullish movement











A super breakout in prices and RSI indicates an upside move in Camlin Fine Sciences

Camlin Fine Sciences | The company, through its newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary in Mexico namely CFS de Mexico Blends, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. has acquired 33.50 percent stake in Dresen Quimica S.A.P.I. DE C.V. from the joint venture partner (Controladora De Servicios Riso S.A.P.I. de C.V.) for $8.50 million. The company (along with CFS Blends) now holds 98.50 percent stake in Dresen.

