Cash Market | A trendline breakout trade in Alkyl Amine

Alkyl Amine has been hitting lower tops and lower bottoms and the current move above trendline seems to be encouraging that this pattern may break above the pivot of 4300.

Moneycontrol Contributor
August 30, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST
Return on equity (RoE) is an important financial parameter. The ratio, measured by dividing the company's shareholder equity with its annual profit, tells an investor how well it is using its capital. Companies that post RoE of more than 15 percent are generally considered to be in a good shape. Moneycontrol analysed companies that reported at least 25 percent RoE in each of the last three years. We considered only those companies whose current market-cap is over Rs 1,000 crore. From the BSE universe, 35 companies have met the above criteria. Interestingly, seven stocks from the list have gained between 100 percent and 400 percent in the last 3-year time frame. However, during the same period, there are a few stocks that have given negative returns despite good RoE. It must be noted that RoE is not the only metric that investors should look at. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

