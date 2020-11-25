Cash Market | A short-term high probability bullish trade in Axis Bank

Axis Bank is breaking out along with other private banks. A short term long trade can be taken here as Bank Nifty may shoot to 30000 in coming sessions.
Moneycontrol Contributor
Alok Jain
Axis Bank is breaking out along with other private banks. A short term long trade can be taken here as BankNifty may shoot to 30000 in coming sessions. The stock should be bought above 623 for a short term target of 633/640 with trailing stops starting at 613
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:07 am