PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 25, 2020 08:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Market | A short-term high probability bullish trade in Axis Bank

Axis Bank is breaking out along with other private banks. A short term long trade can be taken here as Bank Nifty may shoot to 30000 in coming sessions.

Moneycontrol Contributor
(Image: Axis Bank)
(Image: Axis Bank)

Alok Jain

Axis 2511

Axis Bank is breaking out along with other private banks. A short term long trade can be taken here as BankNifty may shoot to 30000 in coming sessions. The stock should be bought above 623 for a short term target of 633/640 with trailing stops starting at 613

Close

 

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer
First Published on Nov 25, 2020 08:07 am

tags #technical analysis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.