Cash Market | A probable bullish breakout trade in ICICI Prudential

Prashant Shah

After a lot of consolidation, ICICI Prudential has displayed signs of breaking out from the trading range. The price is on the verge of a breakout above the downward sloping trendline in the daily candlestick chart. In the intra-day Point & Figure chart, the price has displayed upside momentum and a move above Rs 451 would complete a breakout above the key resistance level. Go long in ICICI Prudential above Rs 451 with a stop loss at Rs 442 for targets of Rs 465 & 480.

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer