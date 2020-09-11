172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|cash-market-a-probable-bullish-breakout-trade-in-icici-prudential-5824121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 07:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Market | A probable bullish breakout trade in ICICI Prudential

ICICI Prudential has displayed signs of breaking out from the trading range. It is on the verge of a breakout above the downward sloping trendline.

Moneycontrol Contributor

Prashant Shah

ICICI Pru

After a lot of consolidation, ICICI Prudential has displayed signs of breaking out from the trading range. The price is on the verge of a breakout above the downward sloping trendline in the daily candlestick chart. In the intra-day Point & Figure chart, the price has displayed upside momentum and a move above Rs 451 would complete a breakout above the key resistance level. Go long in ICICI Prudential above Rs 451 with a stop loss at Rs 442 for targets of Rs 465 & 480.

Close

 

Disclaimer: https://www.moneycontrol.com/app-disclaimer
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 07:30 am

tags #technical analysis

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.