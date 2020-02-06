App
Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cash Market | A possible 10 year breakout in Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel is at the cusp of a major break out as it has been bound in within 300+ point range for more than 10 years. 

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Alok Jain

Bharti

Bharti Airtel is at the cusp of a major break out. It has been bound in this 300+ point range for more than 10 years and it may be making a historic long term shift away from this range. Normally rectangular ranges break out and travel the width of the rectangle which here are more than 300 points. This is a long term play and will take time to play out if successful. Keep stops at closing below 480.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 08:05 am

tags #technical analysis

