Cash Market | A possible 10 year breakout in Bharti Airtel

Alok Jain

Bharti Airtel is at the cusp of a major break out. It has been bound in this 300+ point range for more than 10 years and it may be making a historic long term shift away from this range. Normally rectangular ranges break out and travel the width of the rectangle which here are more than 300 points. This is a long term play and will take time to play out if successful. Keep stops at closing below 480.

