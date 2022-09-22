Cash Market | A new leg-up starts in Adani Wilmar











Adani Wilmar has broken out with huge volumes

Adani Wilmar: Adani Wilmar Q1 profit jumps 10.2% YoY to Rs 193.6 crore on strong growth in top line. Revenue grows 30.2% YoY. The company recorded 10.2% YoY growth in consolidated profit at Rs 193.59 crore for the June FY23 quarter on strong growth in top line. Revenue grew by 30.2% YoY to Rs 14,731.62 crore during the same period with overall volumes rising 15% YoY to 1.19 MMT, and EBITDA increased by 14% YoY to Rs 496 crore.

