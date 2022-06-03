English
    Cash Market | A new leg-up in Lodha

    Lodha has broken out on good news about real estate sales in the country

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    June 03, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

    Weekend Investing

    Lodha 0306

    Lodha has broken out on good news about real estate sales in the country.  Buy on dips to Rs 1,000 with target at Rs 1135. Stops can be kept just below Rs 1,000.

     

    first published: Jun 3, 2022 07:06 am
