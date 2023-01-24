English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Live: Markets live: Axis Bank, Concor in focus
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Cash Market | A multi-month breakout trade in Petronet LNG

    Multi-time frame charts indicate an up move in Petronet LNG

    Moneycontrol Contributor
    January 24, 2023 / 06:37 AM IST
    Cash Market | A multi-month breakout trade in Petronet LNG

    Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience appoints CEO. The board has appointed Rajeev Kumar Jain as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the company. Rajeev will be joining as CEO on October 3, 2022 to take Supriya on the next phase of its growth journey. Shireesh Ambhaikar has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of the company due to his personal reasons.

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Banks lend a hand to earnings amid global headwinds

      Jan 23, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India a bright spot in bleak global economy, warehousing is the next big thing,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers